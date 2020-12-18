Advertisement

Packers open Ariens Hill for tubing Friday

Tubing on Ariens Hill at night (WBAY photo)
Tubing on Ariens Hill at night (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ariens Hill will open for tubing Friday.

The Green Bay Packers say the tubing hill will open for the season at 4 p.m.

Ariens Hill is located at Titletown, across from Lambeau Field.

Here are regular hours for Ariens Hill:

  • Monday-Wednesday: 4-8 p.m.
  • Thursday-Friday: 4-10 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Unlimited tubing is $7. A single ride is $3.

On Community Nights, unlimited tubing will be $3.

Titletown is cashless, meaning you’ll have to pay by card or app.

Hours will change on holidays. CLICK HERE for more information.

Tubers will have to follow COVID-19 protocols. That includes wearing a mask at all times, unless you are eating or drinking.

There will be physical distancing and frequent sanitation of tubing equipment.

Tubers need to sign a waiver. You can do that ahead of time at https://www.titletown.com/waivers.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Associated Press graphic
Wisconsin gets nearly 11,000 coronavirus test results: 1 in 3 positive
No fans inside Lambeau Field Sunday before the Packers hosted the Lions
Packers welcoming additional fans to Saturday’s game
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
8 nuns die of COVID-19 in last week at Wisconsin convent
Malorie Berceau and Travis Ebert
Two convicted in cryptocurrency and penny stock investment scheme

Latest News

Philthy Philm of Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste gets upset with tangled string...
Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste sees success on TikTok
WATCH: Fill the Cruiser
Local officers host Fill the Cruiser event Friday to help the hungry
Get 2 the Point podcast on WBAY.com
Get 2 the Point: Wisconsin’s Past: People, Places, Packers and Prohibition
December 17 Birthday Club
December 17 Birthday Club