Packers open Ariens Hill for tubing Friday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ariens Hill will open for tubing Friday.
The Green Bay Packers say the tubing hill will open for the season at 4 p.m.
Ariens Hill is located at Titletown, across from Lambeau Field.
Here are regular hours for Ariens Hill:
- Monday-Wednesday: 4-8 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 4-10 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Unlimited tubing is $7. A single ride is $3.
On Community Nights, unlimited tubing will be $3.
Titletown is cashless, meaning you’ll have to pay by card or app.
Hours will change on holidays.
Tubers will have to follow COVID-19 protocols. That includes wearing a mask at all times, unless you are eating or drinking.
There will be physical distancing and frequent sanitation of tubing equipment.
Tubers need to sign a waiver. You can do that ahead of time at https://www.titletown.com/waivers.
