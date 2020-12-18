Advertisement

No one hurt in Oconto house fire

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - There are no reports of injuries after a house fire in Oconto Thursday.

At about 2:32 p.m., Oconto Fire Rescue crews were called to 225 Michigan Ave.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a two-story, wood frame home.

The occupants escaped the home without injury.

Crews used a hose line to fight the fire from the outside. Once they got the fire knocked down, they went inside to make sure the fire was under control. That was followed by overhaul operations.

Firefighters ventilated the home of smoke and used gas meters to check the air quality.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Twenty-three firefighters from local agencies helped at the scene. Those agencies include Oconto Fire Rescue, Oconto Falls Fire, Little River Fire, Pensaukee Fire and Pensaukee First Responders.

Five engines, a ladder truck, a rescue truck and an ambulance responded to the scene.

