Advertisement

Local YMCAs getting a share of MacKenzie Scott’s $4 billion donation

FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar...
FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several local YMCAs are getting an “Amazon” amount of money.

MacKenzie Scott -- philanthropist, author, and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos -- has given $4.1 billion to charity over the past four months (see related story).

The Greater Green Bay YMCA and Fox Valley Family YMCA both say they’re receiving some of those donations.

They did not say how much money, but YMCA leaders say they’re encouraged by the opportunities the donations will give them.

The Fox Valley Family YMCA posted on its website, “To be selected as one of the organizations to receive such a generous donation is a true testament to our impact through the programs we provide, our dedicated staff who work tirelessly to serve everyone who enters our doors and our members who stayed with the Y through the pandemic.”

Greater Green Bay YMCA president/CEO Sean Elliott posted his thanks on YouTube “as we stand ready, willing and more able than ever to continue building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Taylor escaped from a van in Indiana.
Authorities: Video contradicts driver’s account of prisoner’s escape
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Testing down, death rate up
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers old photo lookalike
Vintage Aaron Rodgers: Man in old photo looks like Packers QB
Associated Press graphic
Wisconsin gets nearly 11,000 coronavirus test results: 1 in 3 positive
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home

Latest News

Philthy Philm of Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste gets upset with tangled string...
Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste sees success on TikTok
Winter sunset in Glenmore (WBAY viewer photo)
WEATHER DISCUSSION: The light of day
K9 Geller interacted with students at six elementary schools
Menasha schools are losing a K9 star
U.S. Marines deliver a truckload of toys and winter clothes to Golden House in Green Bay
Marines surprise Golden House kids with Toys for Tots
One-day increase in COVID-19 cases in local counties
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: December 17 report