Local YMCAs getting a share of MacKenzie Scott’s $4 billion donation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several local YMCAs are getting an “Amazon” amount of money.

MacKenzie Scott -- philanthropist, author, and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos -- has given $4.1 billion to charity over the past four months (see related story).

The Greater Green Bay YMCA and Fox Valley Family YMCA both say they’re receiving some of those donations.

They did not say how much money, but YMCA leaders say they’re encouraged by the opportunities the donations will give them.

The Fox Valley Family YMCA posted on its website, “To be selected as one of the organizations to receive such a generous donation is a true testament to our impact through the programs we provide, our dedicated staff who work tirelessly to serve everyone who enters our doors and our members who stayed with the Y through the pandemic.”

Greater Green Bay YMCA president/CEO Sean Elliott posted his thanks on YouTube “as we stand ready, willing and more able than ever to continue building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.”

