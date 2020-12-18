Local officers host Fill the Cruiser event Friday to help the hungry

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is collecting food donations for the hungry.

On Friday, Dec. 18, law enforcement officers will hold the 7th annual Fill the Cruiser event.

They will be located at Pick n Save stores in Bellevue, Green Bay and Ashwaubenon. Hours are 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Here’s how it works: You buy a bag of non-perishable food items and drop them off at the cruiser.

The food and proceeds benefit the New Community Shelter.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.