Advertisement

Local officers host Fill the Cruiser event Friday to help the hungry

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is collecting food donations for the hungry.

On Friday, Dec. 18, law enforcement officers will hold the 7th annual Fill the Cruiser event.

They will be located at Pick n Save stores in Bellevue, Green Bay and Ashwaubenon. Hours are 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Here’s how it works: You buy a bag of non-perishable food items and drop them off at the cruiser.

The food and proceeds benefit the New Community Shelter.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Associated Press graphic
Wisconsin gets nearly 11,000 coronavirus test results: 1 in 3 positive
No fans inside Lambeau Field Sunday before the Packers hosted the Lions
Packers welcoming additional fans to Saturday’s game
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant...
Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
8 nuns die of COVID-19 in last week at Wisconsin convent
Malorie Berceau and Travis Ebert
Two convicted in cryptocurrency and penny stock investment scheme

Latest News

Philthy Philm of Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste gets upset with tangled string...
Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste sees success on TikTok
Get 2 the Point podcast on WBAY.com
Get 2 the Point: Wisconsin’s Past: People, Places, Packers and Prohibition
December 17 Birthday Club
December 17 Birthday Club
WATCH: Salvation Army giving out thousands of gifts
Salvation Army giving toys to thousands of children