INTERVIEW: Police chief, Packers CEO discuss funding for police body cameras

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are contributing $757,000 to help Green Bay buy body cameras for its police officers. The city council approved the purchase Tuesday (see related story). On Action 2 News at 4:30, Police Chief Andrew Smith and Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy discussed why they’ve been on the police department’s wish list for years and why the Packers are getting involved in the purchase.

The Packers will also provide funds for Ashwaubenon Public Safety and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office once they have plans in place for body cameras.

