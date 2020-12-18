Advertisement

Ice fisherman drowns in Upper Peninsula

(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WBAY) - The body of a 67-year-old ice fisherman was pulled from a lake in northern Michigan Thursday.

The man was identified as Lon Joseph Harrand of Stephenson, Mich.

At about 7:47 p.m., first responders were called to Shakey Lakes Park in Lake Township. Harrand, who had been ice fishing, was reported missing.

Earlier that day, Harrand saw other people fishing on the lake and went home to get his gear. He went back out to the lake to fish, but never returned. He failed to answer calls to his cell phone.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office says boot prints were discovered heading toward the ice, but there were no prints coming from the ice.

The Sheriff’s Office says Harrand fell through the ice and drowned. His body was recovered by rescue crews.

Multiple agencies assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.

