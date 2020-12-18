GBAPSD waives graduation requirements - what it means for seniors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Monday the Green Bay Area Public School Board changed the requirements for graduating seniors.

We first told you last week the district proposed course changes to help students struggling to meet requirements due to virtual learning as the pandemic continues.

It’s Kaitlyn Walls’ is a senior at Preble High School, a year normally filled with social activities and celebrating milestones.

“ It kind of sucks that everything got taken away from us,” said Walls. “Normally I’m part of musical, softball, show choir and Skills USA, but I didn’t see a point in doing any of those this year.”

Now, she’s wondering what the point was in taking some elective classes over the last few years.

On Monday the board voted to waive seven elective credits, now only requiring Seniors to complete 15 core credits set by the Wisconsin Department of Public instruction to graduate. Normally the district requires students obtain 22 credits to graduate.

“It could be an opportunity for some students who maybe already are meeting the state’s requirements and then they could petition for early graduation,” said Judy Wiegand, executive director of secondary schools.

That won’t be the case for Kaitlyn after taking a personal finance course last year that’s now not needed.

“I wish I would have not taken that class last year so that I could have taken another language arts elective class and gotten another credit for it, so I could have graduated early,” said Walls.

At this point she’ll have to complete that class next semester and five other classes she technically doesn’t need to graduate to remain a full-time student.

Wiegand says under special circumstances, students could enroll part time but it’s looked at on a case-by-case basis.

“They would certainly have to work through their building with their counselor and the building principal, but they can certainly reduce their schedule,” said Wiegand.

For seniors like Kaitlyn, the new graduation changes don’t help her.

“This year I have an AP language arts class which is the whole year, and so far I have not heard anything from my counselor about me being able to graduate early with that.”

