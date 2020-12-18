Fire engulfs restaurant in northern Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a restaurant in the Oconto County community of Townsend early Friday.

According to a post on the Townsend, Wisconsin Facebook page, the Golden Eagle Restaurant burned down.

Photos on the Facebook page show charred remains of the building located on Highway 32.

Donations are being collected for the owners at Northern Perks Coffee Shop in Lakewood and Laona State Bank.

