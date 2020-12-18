Advertisement

Fire engulfs restaurant in northern Oconto County

By WBAY news staff
Dec. 18, 2020
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a restaurant in the Oconto County community of Townsend early Friday.

According to a post on the Townsend, Wisconsin Facebook page, the Golden Eagle Restaurant burned down.

Photos on the Facebook page show charred remains of the building located on Highway 32.

Donations are being collected for the owners at Northern Perks Coffee Shop in Lakewood and Laona State Bank.

We need your help. Golden Eagle Restaurant/bar in Townsend burned to the ground early this morning. Brandon and Ashley...

Posted by Northwoods Community Health Fund on Friday, December 18, 2020

Our hearts are broken for our friends at the Golden Eagle restaurant in Townsend! Ashley and Brandon are amazing...

Posted by Yvonne's Classy Closet, LLC. on Friday, December 18, 2020

