COVID-19 death rate’s up for 3rd straight day; new cases stay low

Wisconsin's COVID-19 death rate edged up for a third straight day as deaths remain high and new coronavirus cases stay low.

The state reports 60 people died from COVID-19. The 7-day average moved up to 46 deaths per day, the first time that average has risen since it peaked at 61 per day on December 7. To date, 4,315 people have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus, which is 0.96% of all known cases. County-by-county reports will be updated later in this article.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 10,429 tests identified 3,235 new cases. The remaining 7,194 tested negative. The number of new cases was above the 7-day average of 3,103 cases. But on a positive note, the average number of cases has been on the decline for 10 days. The 31.02% of tests that came back positive Thursday is in line with the 7-day average positivity rate of 31.36%. The state also follows the numbers of people who get tested multiple times; more on that later.

The DHS further reported Friday 145 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The 7-day average for hospitalizations, which declined for 12 straight days, held steady at 130 per day. So far, 19,930 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since the virus reached Wisconsin 10 months ago.

A total 451,676 people have tested positive for the coronavirus -- about 7.8% of Wisconsin’s population. At our current rate, Wisconsin could reach half a million cases around New Year’s Day. Another 2,281,130 people have been tested and were negative -- almost 40% of the state population.

The number of recovered cases is 408,367, or 90.4% of all known cases. The number of active cases -- those identified in the past 30 days who haven’t been medically cleared -- fell again to 38,892, or 8.6% of cases.

The state also follows the numbers of tests when people are tested multiple times. These include people who need to be tested frequently for their job, such as health care workers, or patients being treated. By that measure, the DHS lists 23,650 tests completed Thursday. 2,451 of these were positive (10.4%), and the 7-day average positivity rate is only 10%. The number of tests is about double the 10,938 the state reported counting first-time tests, while the number of positive results was much lower than the 3,643 reported Thursday in the state’s daily summary. These numbers are very preliminary and take a day or more to compile. Reporting one result per person rather than every test is considered a better indicator of the spread of the virus in the community and is how the CDC compiles its own reporting.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Thursday, the latest figures available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,363 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 298 of them in intensive care. It’s the first time there have been fewer than 300 in ICU since October 25, when there were 276. COVID-19 patients in ICU peaked at 456 on November 16. Same-day COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 2,277 patients on November 17.

Hospitalized 24-hr change ICU 24-hr change Statewide 1,363 -47 298 -16 Fox Valley region

(8 counties, 13 hospitals) 80 -1 14 No change Northeast region

(7 counties, 10 hospitals) 114 +1 25 +2

Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 5 patients Wednesday, the same as Tuesday. The field hospital opened on October 14 to reduce the caseload at hospitals by accepting COVID-19 patients who wear nearing discharge but still needed care.

HOSPITAL READINESS

As of Thursday, the WHA reported 14% of ICU beds and 15.6% of all hospital beds in the state’s 134 hospitals are open.

The Fox Valley region has 8 of its 104 intensive care beds open (7.7%) and 57 beds open overall (6.7%) -- both sharp drops from Wednesday, when there were 16 ICU beds and 104 overall. There are no intermediate care beds available.

The Northeast region has 26 of its 207 ICU beds open (12.6%) and 176 beds open overall (18.4%).

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The number of hospitals with less than 7 days’ worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) remains largely unchanged: 18 hospitals need gowns, 14 need paper medical masks, 10 need goggles (one less than Wednesday), and 7 need N95 masks.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Wisconsin*

Adams – 1,227 cases (+15) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 912 cases (+6) (13 deaths)

Barron – 4,132 cases (+47) (50 deaths)

Bayfield - 859 cases (+12) (16 deaths)

Brown – 24,770 cases (+69) (155 deaths)

Buffalo – 925 cases (+8) (6 deaths)

Burnett – 934 cases (+9) (16 deaths)

Calumet – 4,453 cases (+20) (31 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa – 5,538 cases (+34) (63 deaths)

Clark – 2,582 cases (+34) (46 deaths) (+1)

Columbia – 3,951 cases (+39) (24 deaths) (+1)

Crawford – 1,489 cases (+10) (11 deaths)

Dane – 31,108 cases (+255) (136 deaths)

Dodge – 9,823 cases (+39) (95 deaths)

Door - 1,838 cases (+21) (13 deaths)

Douglas – 2,742 cases (+31) (16 deaths)

Dunn – 3,251 cases (+39) (20 deaths)

Eau Claire – 8,649 cases (+49) (67 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 382 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 9,787 cases (+90) (60 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 791 cases (+3) (20 deaths)

Grant – 3,908 cases (+23) (75 deaths) (+2)

Green – 2,080 cases (+38) (7 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,313 cases (+11) (10 deaths)

Iowa - 1,540 cases (+26) (5 deaths)

Iron - 404 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Jackson - 2,114 cases (+18) (8 deaths) (+2)

Jefferson – 6,137 cases (+34) (48 deaths)

Juneau - 2,239 cases (+21) (8 deaths)

Kenosha – 11,304 cases (+105) (187 deaths) (+3)

Kewaunee - 1,909 cases (+21) (22 deaths)

La Crosse – 9,384 cases (+87) (50 deaths) (+4)

Lafayette - 1,167 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Langlade - 1,704 cases (+9) (29 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,248 cases (+21) (36 deaths)

Manitowoc – 5,651 cases (+49) (49 deaths) (+1)

Marathon – 11,133 cases (+57) (143 deaths)

Marinette - 3,380 cases (+36) (38 deaths)

Marquette – 1,110 cases (+2) (16 deaths) (+1)

Menominee - 677 cases (+11) (9 deaths)

Milwaukee – 79,396 (+740) (845 deaths) (+11)

Monroe – 3,148 cases (+35) (21 deaths) (+1)

Oconto – 3,569 cases (+30) (35 deaths)

Oneida - 2,652 cases (+21) (48 deaths) (+2)

Outagamie – 15,189 cases (+83) (147 deaths) (+2)

Ozaukee - 5,739 cases (+26) (45 deaths)

Pepin – 594 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

Pierce – 2,701 cases (+43) (23 deaths)

Polk – 2,754 cases (+15) (21 deaths)

Portage – 5,195 cases (+20) (45 deaths) (+1)

Price – 874 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Racine – 16,227 cases (+135) (231 deaths) (+5)

Richland - 1,001 cases (+16) (13 deaths)

Rock – 11,172 cases (+170) (103 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Rusk - 1,037 cases (+8) (11 deaths)

Sauk – 4,129 cases (+59) (24 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 1,088 cases (+11) (9 deaths)

Shawano – 3,969 cases (+31) (53 deaths)

Sheboygan – 10,577 cases (+99) (83 deaths)

St. Croix – 5,038 cases (+24) (23 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,500 cases (+11) (13 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,786 cases (+11) (26 deaths) (+2)

Vernon – 1,376 cases (+19) (20 deaths)

Vilas - 1,476 cases (+13) (21 deaths) (+2)

Walworth – 7,105 cases (+78) (74 deaths) (+2)

Washburn – 927 cases (+8) (8 deaths)

Washington – 10,687 cases (+88) (89 deaths)

Waukesha – 31,630 cases (+293) (295 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca – 3,929 cases (+10) (94 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 1,847 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Winnebago – 14,427 cases (+75) (144 deaths) (+5)

Wood – 5,157 cases (+54) (36 deaths) (+3)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 178 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 456 cases (+4) (28 deaths)

Chippewa - 476 cases (+6) (9 deaths) (+1)

Delta – 2,427 cases (+9) (56 deaths) (+2)

Dickinson - 1,905 cases (+14) (52 deaths)

Gogebic - 697 cases (+3) (12 deaths)

Houghton – 1,522 cases (+8) (17 deaths)

Iron – 740 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Keweenaw – 68 cases (1 death)

Luce – 125 cases

Mackinac - 249 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marquette - 3,003 cases (+11) (48 deaths) (+1)

Menominee - 1,353 cases (+10) (22 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Ontonagon – 272 cases (14 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 189 cases (+1) (3 deaths) (+1)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

