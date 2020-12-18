CLOUDS INCREASE TODAY... LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE TONIGHT

We may see some sunshine early today, but be on the lookout for pockets of fog. Roads could become slick where the fog is thicker. Increasing and thickening clouds will be the trend for the day. Winds will also turn a bit breezy... out of the south gusting to 25 mph. The day should be dry, but tonight, a round of light snow and mix is expected. Snowfall potential is generally less than 1″.

Although this will be a LIGHT precipitation event, there could be some slippery roads early Saturday. It still looks dry for the Packers Game and on Sunday as well, although some light snow/mix could linger into Saturday morning. Highs today and through this weekend should mainly be in the mid 30s... that’s 5-10° warmer than what’s typical for mid-December. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, but look for more sunshine on Sunday.

The pattern continues in more active fashion through the Christmas holiday. Another weather disturbance will slide past the area on Monday. It will bring the potential for another round of the light snow through the day, but won’t have a significant impact on temperatures. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy, but quiet ahead of a stronger system which could arrive a day or two before Christmas. It’s still almost a week away... so it’s too early to get hung up on the details. There will be the potential for accumulating snow, and a significant drop in temperatures appears likely on the backside of this storm. High temperatures may go from the mid 30s on Wednesday into the teens for Christmas Eve. It’s too early to say whether this storm will make for a white Christmas, but it we’ll keep a close eye on it! Stay tuned...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Turning breezy, but a little milder. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered snow showers or light mix. Snow totals 1″ or less. LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Left over morning mix or freezing drizzle. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Turning cloudy with a chance of light snow or mix. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and turning breezy late. HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain/mix to snow showers. HIGH: 35 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: Blustery and much colder. Cloudy with a chance of flurries. HIGH: 16 LOW: 4

CHRISTMAS DAY: Quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Seasonably chilly. HIGH: 18 LOW: 10

