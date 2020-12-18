Aurora, Ascension begin vaccinating health care workers against COVID-19

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The effort to vaccinate area health care workers for COVID-19 continued for a second day in a row Thursday. Both Aurora and Ascension Wisconsin began that process, joining other health care providers which gave their first doses of the vaccine on Wednesday.

Thursday afternoon at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, Dr. Anthony Zeimet, an infectious disease specialist, was in a group receiving the first round of two shots necessary to prevent COVID-19.

“I don’t feel really different at all since I got the shot. I feel the same as I did prior to getting the shot, and I think most side effects from vaccines are usually very mild for most people. I think the most common side effect is going to be a little soreness in the arm,” Dr. Zeimet said.

The effort to vaccinate all health care workers will continue in the coming days before shifting to essential workers and high risk patients, like those over 65 with pre-existing medical conditions.

“We believe there will be enough vaccine for the general public to be vaccinated maybe by late spring, early summer, and some reports maybe even earlier depending on when the vaccine is available,” Jane Dus, regional chief nursing officer for Aurora Health Care, said.

As hospitals across the state begin giving vaccines to their health care workers, many are realizing there are more doses per vial than expected. Initially the state expected just under 50,000 doses with each vial containing five doses. Now the FDA says there may be enough for 6 or 7 and it’s “advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable.”

Doctors with Aurora Health Care held a social media event to answer questions after they, too, began the vaccination process.

At Ascension Wisconsin, we asked Dr. Zeimet if the vaccinations would have to be repeated each year.

“We know that protection over time may wane. We do not know that right now with the SARS-Cov-2 vaccine, but we’ll know that as time moves forward if we’ll have to get a booster shot or re-vaccinated years down the road,” he answered.

Until a majority of people do receive the vaccine, both masking and social distancing will continue to be advised.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel with this vaccine, and I hope that the public will really embrace the vaccine and get vaccinated,” Zeimet added.

Once enough people are vaccinated, some restrictions could be rolled back once the numbers drop due to herd immunity.

