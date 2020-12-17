Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear case of man convicted in 2016 murder of Ledgeview mom

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to hear the appeal of a man convicted of murdering Ledgeview mother Nicole Vanderheyden.

The state’s highest court announced Thursday that it had accepted seven new cases, including the appeal by George Burch.

In 2018, Burch was sentenced to life in prison for murdering the mother of three. Vanderheyden’s body was found in a field in Bellevue in 2016. Prosecutors said Burch raped and killed Vanderheyden after she rejected his advances.

After a two-week trial in which Burch took the witness stand, a jury found him guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

The case made national headlines due to the use of Fitbit and Google data as evidence. It’s believed to be one of the first cases to get a conviction with this evidence. A tech analyst testified that Google data put George Burch at sites where Nicole Vanderheyden was killed and her body was dumped.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to hear the case based on these issues:

1. Would a reasonable person consider the scope of consent to search a cell phone to be limited by the person’s discussion with law enforcement, or would a reasonable person properly consider a subsequent discussion about police extracting “the information” from the cell phone as showing the person had consented to police searching the phone in its entirety?

2. May a reasonable person consider the broad scope of the consent form signed by Burch despite the officer’s initial request to review only the text messages on the phone?

3. After police downloaded information from the cell phone, what portion of Burch’s data could it lawfully retain?

4. If the police department was permitted to retain some or all of the downloaded material, how long could it do so?

5. Did the status of the original investigation that produced the download affect the ability of police to lawfully retain the downloaded material?

6. Did the police have any obligation to return the downloaded material to Burch, and if so, when?

In its decision, the District III Court of Appeals stated the case belonged before the state’s highest court so they could give guidance to lower courts on these issues.

“Given the importance of the issues raised in this appeal, the lack of clear precedent regarding those issues, and the high likelihood that these issues will recur in future cases, we believe this is a case in which it would be appropriate for the supreme court, rather than the court of appeals to render a decision,” reads findings from the appeals court.

CASE BACKGROUND

Nicole Vanderheyden disappeared May 21, 2016, after a night out with friends at Green Bay bars. At some point, Nicole ended up in Burch’s vehicle. Google Dashboard data showed Burch traveling to Vanderheyden’s home and then to the area where her body was found.

A medical examiner testified that Vanderheyden was strangled and beaten to death. Nicole was described as “unrecognizable.” A forensic dentist was needed to positively identify her. A bloody cord was found in near her home. Prosecutors say that cord was used to strangle her.

Nicole suffered 241 injuries to her body.

Burch was arrested in September 2016 after testing showed his DNA was found on Nicole’s body.

At trial, the prosecution said Burch raped and killed Vanderheyden after she rebuffed his advances.

Burch’s defense tried to point the finger at Nicole’s boyfriend, Douglass Detrie. They painted Detrie as a jealous boyfriend who went into a rage and killed VanderHeyden after finding her having consensual sex with Burch outside the Ledgeview home. Burch testified that Detrie forced him at gunpoint to drive to an area off Hoffman Road in Bellevue and leave Nicole’s body in a field there.

“It’s not this sexual fantasy that this man has. She struggled. She resisted. He punished her for it,” said District Attorney David Lasee during closing arguments.

A panel of 12 jurors deliberated for about three hours before reaching a verdict.

SENTENCING

“Mr. Burch, this is a crime, that would, I believe, merit the death penalty, and for that you have to die in prison,” Judge John Zakowski said as he ordered the convicted killer to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Burch’s defense asked for the judge to consider parole. His lawyers asked Burch be eligible to request parole after 25-30 years in prison. The defense argued rehabilitation could change Burch.

Judge Zakowski disagreed.

After impact statements, the judge addressed the court. He said the death of Nicole VanderHeyden “is the most brutal murder that has ever been committed by one person in the history of Brown County.”

