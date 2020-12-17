Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments on capacity limits

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to hear the latest challenge to a move made by Gov. Tony Evers’ to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The court on Thursday will hear arguments in a challenge to an order limiting how many people can gather in bars and restaurants.

The on-again, off-again order that expired in November is one of a series that the Democratic governor has issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic, all of which have been challenged by conservatives.

The court last month heard arguments in a case seeking to strike down Evers’ statewide mask mandate.

