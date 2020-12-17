State Trooper stops car decked out in Christmas lights

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Talk about taking drive-thru Christmas light displays to another level.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper recently stopped a car in the Northeast Region because it was covered in Christmas lights.

“Although she [the trooper] gave them credit for the creativity, she advised the driver it is not legal to operate on the road,” reads a post on the State Patrol Facebook page.

It’s true. State law reads:

2) Except as provided in sub. (3), or as otherwise expressly authorized or required by this chapter, no person shall operate any vehicle or equipment on a highway which has displayed thereon:

(a) Any color of light other than white or amber visible from directly in front; or

(b) Any color of light other than red on the rear; or

(c) Any flashing light.

The State Patrol did not state where this happened, but we’ve reached out to them for some more information. We’ll update when we get it.

