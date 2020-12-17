Advertisement

State Trooper stops car decked out in Christmas lights

The Wisconsin State Patrol says this violates state law.
The Wisconsin State Patrol says this violates state law.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:12 AM CST
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Talk about taking drive-thru Christmas light displays to another level.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper recently stopped a car in the Northeast Region because it was covered in Christmas lights.

“Although she [the trooper] gave them credit for the creativity, she advised the driver it is not legal to operate on the road,” reads a post on the State Patrol Facebook page.

It’s true. State law reads:

2) Except as provided in sub. (3), or as otherwise expressly authorized or required by this chapter, no person shall operate any vehicle or equipment on a highway which has displayed thereon:

(a) Any color of light other than white or amber visible from directly in front; or

(b) Any color of light other than red on the rear; or

(c) Any flashing light.

The State Patrol did not state where this happened, but we’ve reached out to them for some more information. We’ll update when we get it.

FEELING FESTIVE? A trooper in the Northeast Region recently stopped this car. Although she gave them credit for the...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

