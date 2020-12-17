Advertisement

Salvation Army giving toys to thousands of children

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of children will receive gifts this Christmas thanks to fundraisers and drives hosted by the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay and other local organizations and businesses.

Christmas distribution is Dec. 17, Dec. 18 and Dec. 21. The Salvation Army is holding the distribution at the former Shopko building in De Pere. That’s located at 230 N. Wisconsin St.

Distribution is for pre-registered families only. No walks-ins can be accepted.

The Christmas Gift Distribution is in partnership with the United States Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign and Friends of the Brown County Library’s Give-a-Kid-a-Book campaign.

WBAY is a proud partner of Toys for Tots. Thanks to all who donated toys at our lobby and during the Last Call event.

The Salvation Army anticipates about 5,000 children will receive gifts.

CLICK HERE to learn how to donate to the Salvation Army.

Christmas distribution hours for pre-registered families:

December 17 | 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

December 18 | 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

December 21 | 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Taylor escaped from a van in Indiana.
Authorities: Video contradicts driver’s account of prisoner’s escape
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Testing down, death rate up
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers old photo lookalike
Vintage Aaron Rodgers: Man in old photo looks like Packers QB
A suspect kicks out part of a Bonduel Police SUV. Dec. 15, 2020.
Suspect kicks out part of Bonduel squad; two officers hurt during arrest
Critical care nurse Kayla Kennedy gets the COVID-19 vaccine. Dec. 16, 2020.
“Watershed moment”: Green Bay frontline health care employees get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Downtown Fond du Lac (WBAY photo)
UWO hosts review of survey results on the impact of COVID-19 on businesses
Green Bay Action Sports Organization has found a pandemic-friendly way to support foster kids.
Help support local kids in foster care through online gift drive
December 16 Birthday Club
December 16 Birthday Club
WATCH: Green Bay toy giveaway
Green Bay church holds drive-through toy giveaway