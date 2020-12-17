Salvation Army giving toys to thousands of children

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of children will receive gifts this Christmas thanks to fundraisers and drives hosted by the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay and other local organizations and businesses.

Christmas distribution is Dec. 17, Dec. 18 and Dec. 21. The Salvation Army is holding the distribution at the former Shopko building in De Pere. That’s located at 230 N. Wisconsin St.

Distribution is for pre-registered families only. No walks-ins can be accepted.

The Christmas Gift Distribution is in partnership with the United States Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign and Friends of the Brown County Library’s Give-a-Kid-a-Book campaign.

The Christmas Gift Distribution is in partnership with the United States Marines' Toys for Tots campaign.

The Salvation Army anticipates about 5,000 children will receive gifts.

CLICK HERE to learn how to donate to the Salvation Army.

Christmas distribution hours for pre-registered families:

December 17 | 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

December 18 | 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

December 21 | 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

