Regional hospitals start receiving COVID-19 vaccine shipments, administering doses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple hospitals in northeast Wisconsin have started receiving shipments of the first COVID-19 vaccines, and the very first people to receive the vaccine in our region did so Wednesday.

Among those people included health care workers with HSHS Wisconsin and Prevea Health in Green Bay.

At HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, critical care nurse Kayla Kennedy was the very first person to receive the vaccine. Kennedy works directly with a number of patients fighting the virus.

“We’re making history here today, protecting our patients, we’re coming in as a group and showing the community that this is what we need to do to take an offensive act to protect our community, our loved ones, our family,” said Kennedy.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the administrations at Prevea.

Agnesian HealthCare in Fond du Lac received about 2,900 doses of the vaccine, with some frontline workers receiving doses of the vaccine as well.

Dr. Mark Kermgard, an Emergency Medicine physician at St. Agnes, was the first frontline caregiver to receive a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine.

“The immunization is allowing us to get back to normal and being able to interact with our neighbors and friends, and be able to get businesses back open. So that we can feel more normal. Be nice to go out to restaurants again,” said Dr. Kermgard.

Others agree that it’s the first step towards a return to normalcy.

“It’s really a moment of just incredible reflection on the collaboration between researchers, governments, volunteers, medical professionals in developing this vaccine,” said Dr. Sarah Lulloff, an Infectious Disease Physician at HSHS St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals.

In Waupun, SSM Health sent the first shipment of about 200 doses to Waupun Memorial Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Officials at Aurora BayCare Medical Center say their first shipment of the vaccines arrived Wednesday in Green Bay, adding Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center also received a shipment on Wednesday.

Company officials said clinicians working in emergency departments, intensive care nits and other settings with COVID-19 patients at Aurora BayCare will begin getting vaccines Thursday.

Vaccine distribution at other Aurora Health sites are expected to continue in Wisconsin and Illinois throughout the next few days.

In Oshkosh, officials at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital and Ascension Mercy Hospital say they will give out their first shots on Thursday.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, once all health care workers have received the vaccine, the next round of distribution will allow other essential workers and high-ris patients. All members of the general public will be able to receive a vaccine at a later date, which health officials estimate will be during the spring of 2021, or later.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the vaccine on the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.