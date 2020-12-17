Packers urgency peaks with #1 seed in reach, Rodgers also zeroing in on 3rd MVP award

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Packers get set for a Saturday night game against Carolina, Aaron Rodgers is sitting pretty with more touchdown passes this year (39) than J.K. Scott has punts (38).

That stat speaks volumes for Rodgers’ case to become just the 6th player ever to win 3 NFL MVP awards.

And Rodgers is also only a couple big games away from perhaps throwing for 50 scores in a season, a feat that has only been accomplished 3 times before. Amidst it all, the Packers’ quarterback isn’t shying away from discussing his desire to win another MVP award.

“There’s not many guys that have won three, so that would mean a lot,” Rodgers said. “I feel like I have been in the conversation a number of years other than the 2 years that I have won. It would be something that is usually on the preseason goal list. And it’s nice to be in the conversation. You know it says Most Valuable Player. And a lot of times that is also the best player. But I think it should kind of live up to what it stands for, it is an acronym, so it is that player who is most valuable to their team I think. And I feel that’s why I should be in the competition most years, and this year especially.”

The 5 players to have won 3 or more MVPs are: Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Johnny Unitas, and Jim Brown.

Back in Super Bowl 45, Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene told Clay Matthews: “It. Is. Time.”

The linebacker then forced a fumble to help Green Bay lift the Lombardi Trophy. Well right now, the Packers’ veteran players have been instilling a similar sense of urgency with their teammates.

Aaron Rodgers has often lamented how all 4 of his NFC Championship appearances, so far, have been on the road. He wants one at home. The Packers had the top seed in 2011, but lost in the Divisional round. And now, with Green Bay waiting 9 years to get in this position again, the Packers are not about to take their eyes off the prize. 3 regular season wins now would mean foes have to come calling in the cold at Lambeau Field in January.

“When you are a team like we are and you have your sights set on the Lombardi Trophy, you know those types of talks definitely happen,” said receiver Davante Adams. “And I think we are mature enough in this building to be able to have those types of talks. It’s not getting ahead of ourselves, but just being aware. Sometimes you have to make a bunch of young guys fully aware of the situation. Say we win these three games. To be able to look a young player in his face and say, ‘Look, we have to win 2 freaking football games at home and then we are going to the Super Bowl.’ That is crystal clear and that is the message that we have had for the past week or two. Not wanting to get too far ahead, but making sure every guy has that clear illustration of just how close and how simple it is. It’s not easy to get there. But it’s really simple as long as we take care of this business in front of us.”

