Packers announce $250,000 grant for UWGB business school honoring Willie Davis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have announced a $250,000 grant in honor of late legend Willie Davis for UW-Green Bay’s Cofrin School of Business.

The impact grant will establish the Willie Davis Financial Trading and Investment Laboratory.

“This is a wonderful tribute to Willie. He was a Hall of Fame player who became a great businessman and entrepreneur,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “Willie will always be tied to one of the greatest football dynasties, the Vince Lombardi era. Willie learned valuable, lifelong lessons from Coach Lombardi, and applied these lessons to all aspects of his life. Willie would be very proud to know that his legacy will promote financial literacy and help good students become great.”

Davis, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died in April following a brief illness. He spent 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, playing defensive line under Coach Vince Lombardi. He was on the Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II teams.

He accomplished a lot off the gridiron. In 1968, Davis got his master’s degree in Business Administration. After life on the field, he became a successful entrepreneur.

Davis was the first African American board member for several Fortune 500 companies.

“Our father’s career as a professional athlete was made legendary during his time with the Green Bay Packers, but few people are as aware of his later accomplishments in the world of Business,” said Lori Davis, Willie’s daughter, on behalf of herself and her brother, Duane. “He valued education, and he attributed his post-NFL success as much to his strong educational foundation as to the character honing years in Green Bay under Coach Lombardi. He believed strongly in the power of having a seat at the table where the decisions are made to best serve the community. We are so excited to have the Packers organization and the UW-Green Bay Cofrin School of Business come together to honor his legacy in a way that reflects so many of his core beliefs in the value of higher education, financial intelligence and service to the community.”

