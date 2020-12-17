Marines, community members pull of the ultimate Christmas surprise for kids at domestic abuse shelter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Christmas is especially hard for a lot more people this year as they struggle to make ends meet amid the pandemic.

But sometimes that brings out the best in people.

That’s exactly what happened when a Green Bay domestic abuse shelter asked the Marines to save Christmas.

With music in the background, decorations all around, and a spirit you can’t capture on video, Christmas comes early for Nicole Skenandore, her four kids and dozens of other families who’ve relied on the services at Golden House.

Nicole Skenandore and her children make their way through the outdoor surprise holiday party at Golden House, a domestic abuse shelter and help center, in Green Bay. (WBAY)

“We are just very blessed and thankful, and I don’t want to cry because I’m on TV, but I’m very truly grateful,” says Skenandore.

But her tears would be ones of joy seeing her kids feel the love of strangers when she didn’t think she could afford to buy them presents this year.

“I’m a server, and with the pandemic, I’ve been struggling to make sometimes $20 a night, $30 a night, and working doubles and staying away from my kids. It doesn’t seem worth it right now,” says Skenandore. “I was almost like... just forget Christmas.”

But staff and volunteers at Golden House, where Skenandore once stayed, said not so fast.

“Kids should never, ever have to worry that they might not get a Christmas present this year,” says Golden House Executive Director Cheeia Lo.

They called up the Marines, who annually bring toys from the Toys for Tots campaign to families at the shelter.

“This year, we reached out to them, and they were like, ‘Yikes, you guys weren’t on our list,’” explains Lo.

But a Christmas story just can’t end that way.

“(Golden House) said, ‘Hey, we’re going to have a little party. Want to help get gifts for it?’' recalls U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Dewayne Thomas. “I said, ‘Let’s crash it!’”

“He says, ‘How about you guys come shopping with us? I bring my boys. We all go together,’” explains Marissa Heim, grants and outreach manager at Golden House.

So a few Marines and some happy volunteers went on a shopping spree like they’ve never done, filling cart after cart after cart in the toy aisles of Walmart in De Pere.

Each of these carts at Walmart in De Pere is filled with bags of toys purchased by volunteers and U.S. Marines, for children in need at Golden House. (U.S. Marine Corps)

“I actually cried in Walmart today because I was so overjoyed,” says Heim, smiling.

“I’m fortunate, but some people aren’t, and this helps them out,” says SSGT Thomas.

The group purchased thousands of dollars worth of toys, far exceeding what they planned.

A van was too small to fit all the toys, so they brought in a bigger truck just to transport the toys to Golden House.

There were enough toys to benefit kids at Golden House for an entire year.

Thanks to donations from the community and the Marines, an entire building at Golden House is now filled with toys for children in need. (WBAY)

“It’s always a little different when you’re older and a person that’s kind of being a catalyst to those things,” says SSGT Thomas. “My heart was touched.”

Everything, from the toys to the food to hand-made hats, were donated from a very generous community.

“I don’t know how we pulled it off. It’s maybe one of the best holiday parties we’ve ever had,” says Heim.

But the most heart-warming gift might be the one Nicole Skenandore received when we asked her children what they liked best about the surprise Christmas party.

Nine-year old Daylicia, who was even celebrating her own birthday the same night, was quick to answer.

“Seeing my mom being happy.”

Her older sister, Dashay, chimed in, too.

“My favorite part was seeing my siblings get really happy,” says 10-year-old Dashay.

Leave it to the kids to teach adults what the season is really all about.

