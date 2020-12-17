Advertisement

K9 Geller set to retire from the Menasha Police Department

K9 handler, Officer Jeff Jorgenson, sits with his partner Geller.
K9 handler, Officer Jeff Jorgenson, sits with his partner Geller.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - After being the first of its kind police K9, Officer Geller with the Menasha Police Department is set to retire next week. A facility dog, specifically trained for personal and human interaction and contact, Geller worked with a school liaison officer in Menasha elementary schools.

Everywhere she goes, K9 Geller is loved. But, it was interacting with the students at the six elementary schools in the Menasha Joint School District where she was a real star.

“The kids grew to love her, so much so that I think if I was in a photo lineup they might recognize my knees because they were definitely focused on Geller. And that’s a pretty neat thing, as a police officer, to bring that sort of love back to our community,” says her handler, Officer Jeff Jorgenson.

Geller not only walked the halls, but she was used to diffuse tense situations with students who may have been dealing with behavioral issues.

According to Menasha Joint School District Superintendent, Chris VanderHeyden, “The addition of Geller just brought that next level of intervention that really played a key role in deescalating a lot of circumstances.”

All of that hard work, and the fact that Geller’s handler, Officer Jeff Jorgenson, who’s been the elementary school liaison officer for the past eight years is moving to the road patrol, has led to the decision for her to retire.

Jorgenson says, “I’m so proud of the work that we were able to accomplish during that time and I know that she’s deserving of a life free from work, as well to run and play as a dog and finally get a chance to chase squirrels without me yelling at her so she’s distracted and so I’m excited for her new role as well.”

“While the school district and police department don’t have immediate plans to replace K9 Geller, they are considering getting another facility dog. VanderHeyden adds, “Finger crossed, yes. At some point in time we can move back to that model because obviously it was very effective for us.”

And while Geller might not be working in the schools anymore, she will continue to bring love and joy to anyone she’s around in retirement.

