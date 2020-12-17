De Pere school administrators trying to help failing students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere Superintendent Ben Villarruel says students who are falling behind with virtual learning have been instructed to come back to school to receive some extra help.

“Pre-pandemic most parents wouldn’t recognize the work that’s being done to help students get passing grades, because it’s a normal part of our school day,” said Villarruel. “They’re assigned to large open areas, because they still have to participate in classes. so, they’re virtually logging in to classes as well as working on what they need.”

Villarruel says he’s not sure at this time how many students are receiving failing grades compared to this time last year, but he hopes by bringing students back, it will help bring their grades up.

“Students are clearing up a lot of their work and we’ll see. Just like every school year it’s important for us as a district and as a high school and a middle school that we identify students prior to the last week of the school semester ending,” said Villarruel.

As we’ve reported the district will get elementary students back in the classroom full time starting January 11. Middle and high school students will move to a blended cohort model starting January 19.

Parents who keep advocating for school to re-open tell us it doesn’t make sense.

“It’s totally pointless, you have families that have elementary kids, middle school kids and high school kids all blended together...at the end of the day you’re all going home together,” said Shane Meyer, a parent who has two kids in the school district.

“What pushed us more returning to face to face was guidance of the CDC director and federal officials that schools keep open as best as possible,” said Villarruel.

