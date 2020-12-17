Brown County launches new initiative to tackle the issue of broadband access in rural areas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A report by Governor Tony Evers says access to high speed internet has become an issue in rural Wisconsin.

On Thursday, Brown County took steps to address that launching a new broadband initiative.

In the town of Morrison, people are reportedly leaving because of the area’s internet troubles.

“I have several neighbors that can’t get internet,” Morrison Town Clerk Colleen Magley said.

She added that her neighbors complain to her often and the internet problems are also impacting her husband’s health. He has trouble sending daily test results for his kidneys.

“If the dialysis center isn’t getting the correct test results, it can be a life or death situation just because our internet is so poor out by us,” Magley said.

She joined a handful of Brown County leaders who spoke at a media conference on the issue of high-speed internet.

The meeting coincided with the unveiling of a new website that tests residents’ internet speeds. Here’s a link to the website: https://www.browncountywi.gov/community/brown-county-broadband-speed-test-initiative/general-information/.

The goal of this website is to help improve the broadband infrastructure in the county. But for that to happen, the county needs as many people as possible to participate.

“How is that putting our businesses at a competitive advantage when they can’t get the internet that they need to do business? In the end they choose not to come here,” Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said.

The village of Hobart has seen exponential growth over the last decade, yet the village administrator said the lack of quality internet has stunted Hobart economically.

Gov. Evers’ office issued a report on Wednesday on rural prosperity that highlighted the need for a statewide investment in broadband, which was a point Streckenback emphasized on Thursday.

The report also stated how the pandemic has magnified the problem.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.