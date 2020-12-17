BROKEN CLOUDS AND SPOTTY FLURRIES

Spotty flurries remain possible along the lakeshore today with minor accumulations. Despite that, a trace of snow is still enough to cause some slick spots, so use caution. Temperatures today will be very similar to yesterday, highs reaching the upper 20s and low 30s. As winds turn to a less favorable direction overnight, the lake effect snow flurries will come to an end.

Clouds thicken on Friday in advance of a cold front and the next snow chance. Winds also increase with gusts later in the day as high as 25 mph. Friday night into early Saturday morning light snow or a wintry mix will be possible, but accusations will be around and inch or less. Look for some slicks spots Friday night into Saturday morning.

The weather looks dry for the Packers game Sunday. Then next week there will be a few more smaller snow or mix chances. One early on Monday and another on Wednesday. Stay tuned...

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N/SE 1-10 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 10-25 MPH

THURSDAY: Clouds & sunny breaks. Stray flakes. Not much wind. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Calm and chilly. LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy, a little milder. At night, scattered snow showers or mix. HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers or mix, mainly in the morning. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool. HIGH: 34 LOW: 28, then steady or rising.

MONDAY: An early wintry mix? Milder and breezy with variable clouds. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A bit blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with a chance of light snow (some mix?) HIGH: 36

