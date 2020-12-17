Advertisement

BREEZY & MILDER FRIDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Some flurries will linger into the evening in spots, but skies then turn partly cloudy later on.

Friday brings thickening clouds and a blustery south wind. By day’s end there could be some gusts up around 25 mph. The clouds and wind are in advance of a frontal boundary that also brings some scattered light snow (or mix) into the region Friday night into the start of Saturday. snowfall potential is less than 1″ - with the best chances north. Although this will be a LIGHT precipitation event, there could be some slippery roads. It still looks dry for the Packers Game and Sunday as well...

Another system will bring some wind and possibly some light snow or mix Monday - Best chances north. There will be another chance again Wednesday. As of now, Christmas Eve and Day look cold.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 10-25 MPH

SATURDAY: NW-W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Spotty evening flurries or snow showers, clouds break late. LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy, a little milder. At night, scattered snow showers or mix. HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: SMALL CHANCE of left over morning mix or freezing drizzle. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

MONDAY: CHANCE of light snow or mix. Milder and breezy with variable clouds. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A bit blustery. Later at night, a snow chance. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with a chance of snow (some mix?) HIGH: 34 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: Blustery and much colder. HIGH: 19 LOW: 7

CHRISTMAS DAY: Clouds and sun. Cold. HIGH: 18

