“Watershed moment”: Green Bay frontline health care employees get COVID-19 vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Frontline health care workers in Green Bay are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

HSHS hospitals and Prevea Health administered the first round of the Pfizer vaccine to employees Wednesday.

The first round of shots went to employees at Prevea Health, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center.

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital Critical Care nurse Kayla Kennedy was the first to receive the vaccine in Green Bay.

“It was very important to me to get vaccinated today so that I can continue to be there for my patients and my family, and to set an example for all in our community the critical role vaccines play in preventing the spread of disease,” said Kayla.

Critical care nurse Kayla Kennedy gets the COVID-19 vaccine. Dec. 16, 2020. (HSHS Hospitals)

Prevea Dr. Richard Amankwah was the first Green Bay physician to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is a watershed moment and I can see a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Amankwah. “The vaccine will play a crucial role in defeating this pandemic and I encourage everyone who can to get it.”

Prevea Health President and CEO and Action 2 News This Morning COVID-19 analyst Dr. Ashok Rai also received the vaccine.

“Today is truly the start of a dream come true and to say we are elated, and hopeful would be an understatement,” said Dr. Rai. “We still have work to do, however, and will be even more hopeful the moment everyone in all the communities we serve has access to these lifesaving vaccines. Please, as soon as a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to you and it is recommended for you, get vaccinated – not only for yourself, but for your loved ones and everyone in your community. These vaccines are safe, and this is our chance to kick COVID-19 together and return to that sense of normalcy we all so desperately seek.”

Dr. Rai will join us Thursday on Action 2 News This Morning to answer more questions about the vaccine. Have a question? Email news@wbay.com.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.