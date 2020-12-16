Advertisement

WATCH: Skidding truck nearly hits EMS crew on slippery Pennsylvania road

‘Please be careful’
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) – Two Collier Township EMS crewmembers were almost hit by a truck during Wednesday’s snowstorm.

The team was on the scene of a minor accident when the vehicle came around a corner too fast and began to slide, a video on the organization’s Facebook page shows.

“This is a reminder to please SLOW DOWN and use CAUTION not only in this weather, but ALL the time,” the post said. “Two of our members were almost struck during this incident, please be careful.”

The video shows the people scatter as a white pickup skids out of its lane and slams head-on into the EMS vehicle.

The forecast calls for up to 9 inches of snow in the Pittsburgh area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Taylor escaped from a van in Indiana.
Murder suspect escapes Green Bay company’s van at McDonald’s
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Almost half of results were positive Tuesday
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Evergreen squabble continues at Wisconsin Capitol
De Pere school district office
De Pere school board approves return to in-person learning

Latest News

Northern Lights
ASTRO EXTRA: Mission updates
Children's Wisconsin at ThedaCare Neenah
INTERVIEW: Children’s Wisconsin invests in supporting kids during pandemic
Japan's asteroid mission brought back more material than expected
ASTRO EXTRA: Mission updates
Covid-19 vaccine doses
Health care workers urge people to continue wearing masks despite the rollout of vaccines