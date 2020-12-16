Advertisement

Vintage Aaron Rodgers: Man in old photo looks like Packers QB

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An old portrait posted on eBay featured a man with a striking resemblance to Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

The photo of the unidentified mustached man sold for $202.50.

The seller, who is located in Iowa, listed the photo as “Antique Victorian Photograph Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Look alike with Wife.”

The eBay description says the photo is from “late 1800′s early 1900′s.” The seller auctions off vintage items.

CLICK HERE for the original listing.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Taylor escaped from a van in Indiana.
Murder suspect escapes Green Bay company’s van at McDonald’s
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Almost half of results were positive Tuesday
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Evergreen squabble continues at Wisconsin Capitol
De Pere school district office
De Pere school board approves return to in-person learning

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly milder
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly milder
A suspect kicks out part of a Bonduel Police SUV. Dec. 15, 2020.
Suspect kicks out part of Bonduel squad; two officers hurt during arrest
Green Bay City Council votes in favor of purchasing body cameras for police officers
Green Bay City Council votes in favor of purchasing body cameras for police officers
Appleton Area School District students could have the option to return to classroom
Appleton Area School District students could have the option to return to classroom