Two Green Bay businesses team up for in-person charity event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At a time when just about every fundraiser has been moved to a virtual event, two Green Bay area businesses are teaming up for an in-person benefit. “A Night of Holiday Cheer”, happening Thursday night, will raise funds for the Howe Community Resource Center.

Musician Arum Rae, who will perform with the Blue Sky Band, as part of “A Night of Holiday Cheer” started thinking about Christmas back in August. She says, “Wouldn’t it be beautiful if we could do something like a Christmas concert and not make it about us, but make it about the community because there needs to be a sense of spirit and togetherness.”

That idea has become the Christmas concert and cocktail pop event, hosted by Three Three Five at Gather on Broadway Thursday night.

“This is sort of our last ditch effort for 2020 to try and put together a proper event, socially distanced night of music and cheer and in good cause to raise money for a local charity,” says Chris Mangless from Three Three Five.

“A Night of Holiday Cheer” will bring people together to celebrate not only the season, but also the Howe Community Resource Center. Like many other organizations, the Howe Community Resource Center has found itself changing the way it does business, during the pandemic.

According to Development Director, Valerie George, “As everybody knows, giving has been down, donations have been down. It’s been difficult for a lot of people, including the non-profits sector so any funds that we raise are going to go right back into the community.”

Because of the pandemic, capacity is being limited to 20%, so reservations are required. Guests can order food and drinks in advance, so they’re not crowding a bar or mingling in large groups. Plenty of precautions are being taken to ensure everyone feels safe and comfortable. Chris Mangless adds, “If going out in public or going to an event with other people doesn’t seem right to you, you still have the ability to donate online and contribute and be a part of it .”

And even watch the show online on social media.

