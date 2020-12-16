Advertisement

Tom Cruise berates ‘Mission: Impossible’ crew over COVID-19 breach

FILE - Tom Cruise is heard on an audio recording angrily reprimanding crew members of “Mission:...
FILE - Tom Cruise is heard on an audio recording angrily reprimanding crew members of “Mission: Impossible 7” over COVID-19 protocol violations.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The British tabloid The Sun has released an audio recording of Tom Cruise scolding film crew members over a breach of COVID-19 protocols.

The expletive-laden reprimand happened in Britain on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7” after two crew members were standing within about six feet of one another.

Cruise is heard on the audio recording threatening to fire those who do it again.

He also mentioned the jobs that depend on continued production and people losing their homes because they are out of work.

The pandemic halted the film’s production once in February and again in October.

Cruise has apparently gone to great lengths to avoid further delays.

According to British media, he paid nearly $700,000 out of his own pocket for a ship to isolate cast and crew during production.

“Mission: Impossible 7” is set to release in November 2021.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Taylor escaped from a van in Indiana.
Murder suspect escapes Green Bay company’s van at McDonald’s
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Almost half of results were positive Tuesday
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Evergreen squabble continues at Wisconsin Capitol
De Pere school district office
De Pere school board approves return to in-person learning

Latest News

In the NerdWallet survey, more than 2,000 U.S. adults were asked how their December holiday...
Change of plans: How the pandemic disrupts holiday travel
LIVE: Biden to introduce Buttigieg as transportation secretary nominee
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news...
Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter Biden case
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
Biden set to introduce Buttigieg as his transportation pick
The Supreme Court rejected a bid from Texas' attorney general to block the ballots of millions...
Supreme Court agrees to hear NCAA athlete compensation case