Suspect kicks out part of Bonduel squad; two officers hurt during arrest

A suspect kicks out part of a Bonduel Police SUV. Dec. 15, 2020.
A suspect kicks out part of a Bonduel Police SUV. Dec. 15, 2020.(Bonduel Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Bonduel Police officers were hurt during a disturbance call in the village.

On Dec. 15, officers were called to a report of a family disturbance. They did not publish the address.

Police say they took a person into custody, and that person fought with the officers. Two officers received injuries in the scuffle.

The suspect kicked out the “headliner” of a patrol SUV, as pictured above. Officers say the suspect also tried to kick out windows of the squad.

Bonduel Police say both officers are doing well.

“The Bonduel Police would like to thank the Shawano Sheriff’s office for the numerous officers that responded as well as the two additional Bonduel Officers who came to assist on the call,” reads a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The department says no additional information will be released.

