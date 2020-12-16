Advertisement

Suamico fire station receives minor damage after vehicle hits building

Emergency crews on the scene of a vehicle vs. building at a Suamico fire station.
Emergency crews on the scene of a vehicle vs. building at a Suamico fire station.(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say no one was inside a Suamico fire station when a vehicle hit it Tuesday evening.

According to the Suamico Fire Department, firefighters who were at a nearby training facility quickly responded to the station, located on Riverside Drive, when it was hit at 7:30 p.m.

Officials say the male driver, who they say is not a firefighter, was treated at the scene before being released to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The building received minor damage during the incident, which is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.

As previously reported, officials with the Village of Suamico approved the sale of its firehouse earlier this year.

Action 2 News first reported last year the Suamico Fire Department is moving to a new building that is currently under construction, and is scheduled to be ready in late March.

RELATED: Suamico village leaders hope to continue downtown growth with sale of firehouse

Posted by Village of Suamico on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

