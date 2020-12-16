Advertisement

State could receive Moderna vaccine as early as next week

Moderna
Moderna(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - State health officials say Wisconsin could receive 100,000 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine as early as next week. That’s twice what the state received in its initial shipment from Pfizer.

While frontline health care workers started receiving doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, another priority group is people in long-term care facilities.

The state Department of Health Services has activated a federal partnership with pharmacy chains that would distribute vaccines to long-term care facilities.

Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens will administer vaccines to nursing home residents and workers. State officials hope this could be done by the end of January, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

Once pharmacy chains get the vaccine from the federal government, they will set up inoculation timetables for each facility in Wisconsin.

Nursing homes are going over details with the Department of Health Services on when and how this will happen. Consent of long-term care residents or their representatives will be needed before any vaccinations are given, possibly as early as Dec. 28.

Health officials say there are approximately 28,000 nursing home residents and at least that many staff in Wisconsin.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to green light the Moderna vaccine, possibly this week.

The Moderna vaccine is easier to handle than the one from Pfizer because it does not need to be kept in the deep freeze at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 70 Celsius).

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Taylor escaped from a van in Indiana.
Murder suspect escapes Green Bay company’s van at McDonald’s
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Almost half of results were positive Tuesday
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Evergreen squabble continues at Wisconsin Capitol
De Pere school district office
De Pere school board approves return to in-person learning

Latest News

There is a round of applause at a Jackson Health System facility in Miami as doctors and nurses...
When, where the average American will get COVID-19 vaccine is uncertain
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators near agreement on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill
There is a round of applause at a Jackson Health System facility in Miami as doctors and nurses...
When, where the average American will get COVID-19 vaccine is uncertain
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting