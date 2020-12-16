Advertisement

Oshkosh school district to allow limited fans at winter sports games

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area School District will allow limited fans at high school winter sports events.

The district will allow two family members per student-athlete to attend home games. There will be no admission fee. Family members should check in with coaches for details.

Tickets will not be available to the public.

Family members will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing in the stands.

No food or beverage carry-ins will be allowed. There will be no concessions at the games.

Family members are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes before the start of the game. They will have to leave right after the game.

“This decision was made after careful consideration, review of COVID-19 safety protocols, and conversations with the Winnebago County Health Department,” reads a statement from the district.

Oshkosh schools will continue to stream athletics events online. CLICK HERE for more information on the live streams.

