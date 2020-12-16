Advertisement

LOTS OF CLOUDS, BUT NOT AS COLD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There’s a few flakes flying around out there, mostly closer to the lakeshore and in the Northwoods. It’s unlikely they’ll cause much of an issue for drivers, although somebody may see a dusting of accumulation. Otherwise, we’ll see plenty of clouds today. Some patchy sun is possible this afternoon, but it’s not a guarantee. It will not be as cold as it was yesterday with high temperatures in the lower 30s.

More spotty flurries are possible tonight and into tomorrow, especially lakeside. Your shovel will stay in the garage for the time being. Some light accumulating snow is possible Saturday morning, as some snow showers are expected to pass through the area. However, it’s likely we’ll get an inch or less of snow from that weak weathermaker.

High temperatures will stay in the 30s for the next several days, which is milder than normal for the middle of December. There are signs that a blast of bitter cold air will arrive just in time for Christmas. High temperatures on the holiday may only be in the teens. There’s still a SMALL chance of a White Christmas, depending on what disturbances come our way next week... Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10+ MPH

THURSDAY: N/SE 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Maybe peeks of afternoon sun. A few flurries. Not as cold. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Flurries possible, especially lakeside. LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Overcast again. Stray flakes. Cold, but calm. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Some early sun, then turning cloudy. Turning breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool. HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

MONDAY: An early wintry mix? Milder and breezy with variable clouds. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A bit blustery. HIGH: 35

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Taylor escaped from a van in Indiana.
Murder suspect escapes Green Bay company’s van at McDonald’s
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Almost half of results were positive Tuesday
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Evergreen squabble continues at Wisconsin Capitol
De Pere school district office
De Pere school board approves return to in-person learning

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly milder
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly milder
First Alert Forecast: Spotty flurries Tuesday night, some clouds in the morning
First Alert Forecast: Spotty flurries Tuesday night, some clouds in the morning
First Alert Weather meteorologists
YOU MIGHT SPOT A FEW FLAKES
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning milder
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning milder