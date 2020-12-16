LOTS OF CLOUDS, BUT NOT AS COLD

There’s a few flakes flying around out there, mostly closer to the lakeshore and in the Northwoods. It’s unlikely they’ll cause much of an issue for drivers, although somebody may see a dusting of accumulation. Otherwise, we’ll see plenty of clouds today. Some patchy sun is possible this afternoon, but it’s not a guarantee. It will not be as cold as it was yesterday with high temperatures in the lower 30s.

More spotty flurries are possible tonight and into tomorrow, especially lakeside. Your shovel will stay in the garage for the time being. Some light accumulating snow is possible Saturday morning, as some snow showers are expected to pass through the area. However, it’s likely we’ll get an inch or less of snow from that weak weathermaker.

High temperatures will stay in the 30s for the next several days, which is milder than normal for the middle of December. There are signs that a blast of bitter cold air will arrive just in time for Christmas. High temperatures on the holiday may only be in the teens. There’s still a SMALL chance of a White Christmas, depending on what disturbances come our way next week... Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10+ MPH

THURSDAY: N/SE 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Maybe peeks of afternoon sun. A few flurries. Not as cold. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Flurries possible, especially lakeside. LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Overcast again. Stray flakes. Cold, but calm. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Some early sun, then turning cloudy. Turning breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool. HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

MONDAY: An early wintry mix? Milder and breezy with variable clouds. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A bit blustery. HIGH: 35

