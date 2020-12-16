LITTLE CHANGE FOR THURSDAY

A few spotty flurries will be possible tonight, otherwise skies will feature a mix of stars and cloudy intervals. Low temperatures will be mostly in the 20s. Thursday will be much like Wednesday with clouds and sunny breaks, and again possibly a few flurries (especially near the Lake). Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s and there will be very little wind.

Friday brings thickening clouds and a blustery south wind. By day’s end there could be some gusts up around 25 mph. the clouds and wind are in advance of a frontal boundary that also brings some scattered light snow (or mix) into the region Friday night into the start of Saturday. Although this will be a LIGHT precipitation event, there could be some slippery roads. It still looks dry for the Packers Game and Sunday as well...

Another system will bring some wind and possibly some light snow or mix Monday - But this time mainly north. There will be another chance again Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N/SE 1-10 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds & stars. Flurries possible, especially lakeside. LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Clouds & sunny breaks. Stray flakes. Not much wind. HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy, a little milder. At night, scattered snow showers or mix. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers or mix, mainly in the morning. HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool. HIGH: 34 LOW: 28, then steady or rising.

MONDAY: An early wintry mix? Milder and breezy with variable clouds. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A bit blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with a chance of light snow (some mix?) HIGH: 36

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.