Advertisement

LITTLE CHANGE FOR THURSDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few spotty flurries will be possible tonight, otherwise skies will feature a mix of stars and cloudy intervals. Low temperatures will be mostly in the 20s. Thursday will be much like Wednesday with clouds and sunny breaks, and again possibly a few flurries (especially near the Lake). Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s and there will be very little wind.

Friday brings thickening clouds and a blustery south wind. By day’s end there could be some gusts up around 25 mph. the clouds and wind are in advance of a frontal boundary that also brings some scattered light snow (or mix) into the region Friday night into the start of Saturday. Although this will be a LIGHT precipitation event, there could be some slippery roads. It still looks dry for the Packers Game and Sunday as well...

Another system will bring some wind and possibly some light snow or mix Monday - But this time mainly north. There will be another chance again Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N/SE 1-10 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds & stars. Flurries possible, especially lakeside. LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Clouds & sunny breaks. Stray flakes. Not much wind. HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy, a little milder. At night, scattered snow showers or mix. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers or mix, mainly in the morning. HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool. HIGH: 34 LOW: 28, then steady or rising.

MONDAY: An early wintry mix? Milder and breezy with variable clouds. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A bit blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with a chance of light snow (some mix?) HIGH: 36

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Taylor escaped from a van in Indiana.
Murder suspect escapes Green Bay company’s van at McDonald’s
Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Almost half of results were positive Tuesday
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Republicans Shae Shortwell and Paul Tittl put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol.
Evergreen squabble continues at Wisconsin Capitol
De Pere school district office
De Pere school board approves return to in-person learning

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Quiet evening, some flurries possible
First Alert Forecast: Quiet evening, some flurries possible
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not as cold
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not as cold
First Alert Weather meteorologists
CLOUDS AND STRAY FLURRIES
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of clouds
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of clouds