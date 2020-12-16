Advertisement

Help support local kids in foster care through online gift drive

Green Bay Action Sports Organization has found a pandemic-friendly way to support foster kids.
Green Bay Action Sports Organization has found a pandemic-friendly way to support foster kids.
Green Bay Action Sports Organization has found a pandemic-friendly way to support foster kids.(WBAY)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the season of giving and non-profit organizations have had to get creative with holiday gift drives to help those who need it most this year.

Green Bay Action Sports Organization has found a pandemic-friendly way to support foster kids.

*Click here to find the link for the gift drive*

“They’re doing a lot of home-schooling stuff with the kids right now, so they’re missing a lot of the art supplies, school supplies, hats mittens, we have a long list of items,” said Nicole Von Holzen, helping coordinate the fundraiser.

The organization is a non-profit and a place kids/families throughout the community can come to.

“It helps a lot of people, having this place available for anyone, like dads and their kids, moms and their kids, kids…,” said Chad Brinker, Operations Director at Green Bay Action Sports Organization.

The organization is always looking for ways to give back, and an online gift drive using Amazon is the perfect and safe way to do it. It’s working with Foundations which just last year helped support over 200 kids in foster care.

“So the best that we can do to give back to these kids that are probably having the weirdest year of their life, and plus being in foster care, just makes us happy, and this is why we want to do it once a year,” said Von Holzen.

The drive goes on through Christmas.

