Health care workers urge people to continue wearing masks despite the rollout of vaccines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local health care workers began getting doses of the new Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday morning.

There’s some concern among doctors that people aren’t trusting the safety of the vaccine and that they may ignore the second dose if they receive the first.

“It’s coming in waves and patience is necessary. This is such a unique time in health care where we are trying to operationalize sometimes pretty much from the ground up,” Prevea Health’s Chief Executive Officer and President Dr. Ashok Rai said on Wednesday.

Dr. Rai was one of those immunized with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

“It didn’t hurt and can’t wait for 21 more days,” Rai said.

He and Bellin Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Michael Landrum were part of a handful of people who spoke Wednesday at a Brown County Public Health event called Faces of Covid.

Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines are two doses, and both doctors expressed a concern that people may forget the second injection, which they have to get within 21 days in the case of Pfizer’s shot.

“When you actually get that shot, before you get out of the chair, they scheduled your second dose,” Dr. Rai said in terms of how Prevea Health is handling out the vaccine’s rollout.

The state of Wisconsin received 49,000 doses of the Pfizer treatment.

About 20 workers from Prevea and HSHS Wisconsin were vaccinated Wednesday and there are plans to immunize several more over the next few days, according to Dr. Rai.

Both Bellin Health and Prevea acknowledged during the Brown County Public Health event that 60 to 80 percent of the local population has to be immunized to put a dent into the pandemic.

“This is really what can end the pandemic and bring us back to a more normal type of lifestyle that we’re used to,” Dr. Landrum said.

Medical experts added just because a vaccine is starting to reach our region does not mean people should stop wearing masks and avoid social distancing.

