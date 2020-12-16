Advertisement

Green Bay church holds drive-through toy giveaway

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay First Church is hosting its popular Great Toy Giveaway in a drive-through event.

The giveaway is Saturday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. The church is located at 1460 Shawano Ave in Green Bay.

The gifts are wrapped and ready to go. You do not have to be a member of the church to receive a gift and there are no income requirements. You will need to have children in the car during pickup.

Pastor Matt Miller said it was important to host this event as families struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were considering canceling this year with everything that’s going on but then we just decided there’s a lot of families, I think, a lot more than normal that are struggling this time of year and they’re not going to be able to provide anything for their children. We just kind of went all out and asked our people to give toward this. So far, we’re pushing about 600 gifts,” Miller says.

The church expects a long line of cars on Saturday. Families are asked to take Dousman to Fisk to the church parking lot.

