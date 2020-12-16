Advertisement

CLOUDS AND STRAY FLURRIES

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
There will be plenty of clouds for the next several days, but today broken clouds may allow some sunny breaks. Also, winds off of Lake Michigan may cause some stray flurries lakeside today through tomorrow. Lakeside accumulations will be minimal (just trace amounts). Temperatures today and tomorrow will be quite similar, highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

A small disturbance will bring some light precipitation Friday night, there may be some wintry mix at the onset, but it turns to snow prior to sunrise and light snow remains possible through Saturday morning. That being said, accumulations will likely be around 1″. Just enough to perhaps coat the roads leading to slick spots developing.

Pretty quiet weather sticks around into next week with a mix of sun and clouds plus temperatures in the 30s and perhaps even around 40 early next week. Around mix next week there might be a disturbance bringing some snow but it still many days away, so stay tuned in the coming days to see if we’ll have a white Christmas.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10+ MPH

THURSDAY: N/SE 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Maybe peeks of afternoon sun. A few flurries. Not as cold. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Flurries possible, especially lakeside. LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Overcast again. Stray flakes. Cold, but calm. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Some early sun, then turning cloudy. Turning breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

MONDAY: An early wintry mix? Milder and breezy with variable clouds. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A bit blustery. HIGH: 34

