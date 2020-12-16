Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Children’s Wisconsin invests in supporting kids during pandemic

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Children’s Wisconsin is not just a hospital or clinic for children but is helping kids managing the upheaval the pandemic has brought to their lives. Christine Baranoucky talks about the efforts at Children’s to support children and raising funds for its important mission.

One of those fundraisers is Santa Cycle, which had to be canceled this year. In its place is a drawing for a fat bike. The winner will be announced on Facebook Saturday morning. Learn more about the drawing and Santa Cycle by CLICKING HERE.

