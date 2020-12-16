Advertisement

A toy drive to give hope

Collection boxes for Green Bay Preble High School's Sting Cancer toy drive
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Children battling cancer at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital will have reason to smile this Christmas thanks to Preble High School’s Sting Cancer chapter.

Normally the students throw a Christmas party for the young cancer patients and their families, but because of the pandemic, that’s not an option this year.

Like so many other things in 2020, fulfilling a mission to reduce the effects of cancer in the community has been a challenge for students and staff with Preble’s Sting Cancer group.

“Kind of hard to do events this year, so you have to be a little creative and figure out a new way of reaching people and still doing what we do with cancer patients,” says Rita Mayfield, Preble Sting Cancer Advisor.

That creativity kicked in as the holidays approached.

“We decided that for Christmas this year, for the holiday season, we’re going to do a toy drive for HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and all the toys are going to be donated to the children’s ward, and we just wanted to bring comfort to the kids and their families who may be struggling and may not be able to get that kid an extra Christmas gift,” says senior Olivia Boesen, Preble Sting Cancer President.

Over the past two weeks, students, staff and Preble families have dropped off toys in boxes outside the school.

The toys will be delivered to the hospital on Friday.

“I think we all have been affected in one way or another by either a family member, close friend or some of us, even ourselves, affected by cancer and we know what the family is going through and to just give them a little bit of hope and encouragement that you can do this, you’re not fighting this alone, we’re standing beside you and doing it with you,” says Mayfield.

“It just makes me really happy to know that those little kids will have a smile on their face when they get a toy and they’re going to light up when they find out they’re going to be getting the extra little something,” adds Boesen.

