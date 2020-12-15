YOU MIGHT SPOT A FEW FLAKES

Not quite as cold tonight (upper teens & low 20s), but a few spotty flurries or light snow showers will be possible. A few spots could see a dusting of snow, but that’s about it.

Some flurries will still be possible Wednesday along with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be slightly milder - Mostly in the low 30s. Thursday looks uneventful, but keep an eye on Friday... The day will be dry, but Friday night into the first half of Saturday will bring some light snow and/or light wintry mix. It will easily be dry in time for the Saturday evening Packers Game.

Then next chance for snow (or a mix) arrives late Sunday night into Monday. As it looks now, the best chances for this round of precipitation appears to be north.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: E 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: SSW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Spotty flurries or snow showers - especially lakeside. LOW: 20 (steady)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but seasonable. Again some flurries or a stray snow shower. HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not quite as cold. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Some early sun, then increasing clouds. Turning breezy. Snow/mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Morning snow or a light mix. Clouds and some afternoon sun. HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. A brisk wind late. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance of light rain or mix - mostly north. HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: A bit colder again. Broken clouds. HIGH: 33

