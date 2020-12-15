Veteran honors fallen military members, delivers wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - Tuesday morning was an emotional one for a veteran who is doing his part to honor fallen military members ahead of the holidays.

Every year - just before Christmas - thousands of wreaths are laid on the headstones at Arlington National Cemetery, and are delivered there by the truckload.

Behind the steering wheel of each of those delivery trucks is a veteran.

“It is such an overwhelming sense of honor. It’s just incredible.” said Tom Lehr, one of those drivers and a Marine veteran.

Before the sun rose Tuesday, Lehr was preparing for what would be one of the most emotional deliveries he has made in his 19 years as a professional driver.

“The entire 53-foot trailer was filled with wreaths,” said Lehr.

There were thousands of wreaths in the trailer - 6,048 to be exact.

Lehr was among 15 tractor-trailers to drive into Arlington National Cemetery early Tuesday morning, and were hauling cargo for the “Wreaths Across America” program.

“It’s remember, honor and teach: Remember the fallen veterans, honor those who serve, and teach your children the value of freedom,” said Lehr.

Lehr served 22 years in the Marine Corps, and is proud to have been selected as one of Schneider’s Ride of Pride drivers.

His truck is named Fidelity after the Marines motto Semper Fidelis - “Always Faithful”.

“When Fidelity and I rolled through the gates of Arlington, you start seeing all those tombstones and you start thinking about the people that those stones actually represent. As we read on one of the plaques, it said they gave their todays, so that we can have tomorrow,” said Lehr.

Action 2 News spoke with Lehr just after he left Arlington, who was still emotional from watching what he calls an ‘incredible display of humanity’ unfold before a small group of veterans.

He watched the wreaths be carefully unloaded before they were gently placed at thousands of burial sites.

“Each one of those wreaths, when they’re laid, as they are set down, the name is read off that headstone so that the person that is lying there is not forgotten. And I watched those soldiers pause. At each and every stone, and they read off those names,” said Lehr.

He also wanted to send this message to the families with a loved one interred at Arlington:

“You’re not there to care for your loved ones, they are in good hands.”

