Time Change for GB MBB League Opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Will Ryan’s Horizon League debut as head coach of the Green Bay Phoenix will take place a little earlier than originally planned. Green Bay’s Friday and Saturday games against Milwaukee this weekend will now tip off at 1pm at the Kress Events Center, instead of 4pm.

The reason for the change is that the Phoenix women will no longer be hosting Youngstown State on those same days because of Covid-19. YSU was forced to cancel their trip to Green Bay.

It is possible the Phoenix women could play this weekend if another Horizon League game is canceled, forcing one team to seek another opponent.

