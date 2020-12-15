Spirit of Santa Cycle lives on with fat bike fundraiser

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The spirit of Santa Cycle lives on with a fat bike fundraiser.

Due to COVID-19, organizers canceled the annual bike ride in Green Bay. However, they wanted to continue raising money for Children’s Wisconsin.

Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth is one of the organizers of the event. Chris and others came up with the idea to sell tickets for a fat bike drawing.

Pete’s Garage is a sponsor of Santa Cycle. They helped track down the perfect bike for the drawing.

All money goes to Children’s Wisconsin. Over the years, Santa Cycle has raised more than $40,000 for the children’s hospital.

It’s an issue important to Chris Roth. His daughter was treated at Children’s Wisconsin when she was six-years-old. She had a tumor in her leg.

It also helps people share their stories.

“It’s one thing to raise the money but it’s another thing to hear how it’s touching people’s lives and how Children’s is touching people’s lives, because you cannot go six degrees of separation is always the line that I use to find someone who has been touched by this phenomenal resource that we have here in the state,” said Chris Roth.

One ticket is $10. You can get three tickets for $25 or six tickets for $50.

If you spend $50, you’ll get a custom Santa Cycle Children’s Wisconsin ornament.\

The winner will be announced Saturday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m., on Facebook Live.

