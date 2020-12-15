Advertisement

Sharon Osbourne announces COVID-19 diagnosis

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:03 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 68-year-old co-host of “The Talk” tweeted that she was hospitalized briefly and is now in isolation. Her symptoms are unknown at this point.

Osbourne’s husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, tested negative.

Another co-host of the talk show, Carrie Ann Inaba, announced last week that she also tested positive for the virus. She said she had a fever, cough and aches.

“The Talk” is currently on a hiatus.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Associated Press graphic
Coronavirus cases, COVID-19 deaths well below averages; state receives fewest test results in 3 months
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Walworth Co. girl who hasn’t been seen since Saturday
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
Wisconsin’s electors cast votes for Biden as Trump exhausts legal challenges
An officer with the Elizabethtown Police Department says all four children “were in dangerous...
Shawano County deputies find two pounds of meth in vehicle
President Donald Trump speaks during an "Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit" on the White...
Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Council for Civil Society and Human...
Russia’s Putin congratulates Biden on winning U.S. election
In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
Ex-Epstein pal seeks bail with $28.5M and armed guards
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as feds weigh 2nd COVID-19 shot
COVID: US death toll over 300,000 as vaccine unveiled
COVID: US death toll over 300,000 as vaccine unveiled