SEASONABLY COLD, BUT CALMER TODAY

While it isn’t saying much, the coldest air so far this season has settled across the Great Lakes. Meanwhile, the wind has died down though with high pressure overhead. So today looks cold, but calmer with afternoon high temperatures in the low to middle 20s.

While high pressure in general is keeping our weather pattern quiet, a weak disturbance nearby will give us a gradual increase of clouds. As the sun fades away, and we also pick up a gentle onshore breeze, some lake-effect flakes will develop into this evening. These light snow showers will drift up the lakeshore and into the Northwoods overnight. However, any snow accumulations will be minor, generally less than half an inch. It might be just enough to create a few slippery spots overnight, but in general, your severe weather outlook is VERY LOW.

Temperatures will slowly rise this week. Highs will be back in the 30s as early as tomorrow. We’ll probably see more clouds than sun, with another chance of snow showers early Saturday morning.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 1-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: E 5-10+ MPH

TODAY: Some early sun, but turning cloudy. Cold, but calmer. Late flakes along the lakeshore. HIGH: 25

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Flakes possible, especially lakeside. LOW: 19 (steady)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 30 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Some early sun, then increasing clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Daybreak flakes or a light mix. Clouds and some afternoon sun. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. A brisk wind late. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Early flakes or a wintry mix. Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 40

