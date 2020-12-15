Advertisement

Santa Claus, elves deliver for Fresh Meals on Wheels

Volunteers and board members deliver 300 goodie bags to Sheboygan County's Fresh Meals on...
Volunteers and board members deliver 300 goodie bags to Sheboygan County's Fresh Meals on Wheels recipients(Fresh Meals on Wheels of Sheboygan County)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Santa Claus delivers. Recipients of Meals on Wheels in Sheboygan County are receiving bags of gifts this week delivered by volunteers and Fresh Meals on Wheels board members dressed as Santa and elves.

The gifts were donated by businesses, local organizations and people throughout the county.

They filled 300 bags, and they’re being delivered to 150 Fresh Meals on Wheels recipients on Tuesday and another 150 on Thursday.

Fresh Meals on Wheels partners with local farmers and gardeners to give nutritious food to people who are homebound due to age, disability or injury and don’t have a consistent helper to prepare food for them.

