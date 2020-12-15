Advertisement

Police: FBI agent involved in shooting on Metro in Maryland

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — An FBI agent was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning on a Metro commuter train in Maryland, officials said.

Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said Metro Transit Police received a report at about 7 a.m. of “an FBI agent-involved shooting aboard a Red Line train near Medical Center.”

“A gunshot wound victim was transported from Medical Center Station. MTPD is investigating the events leading up to the incident, and the FBI is conducting an investigation of their agent and the subsequent shooting,” the statement from Janetta said.

An FBI spokesperson said the agency was preparing a statement.

Metro said trains are sharing a track and bypassing the Medical Center station while the shooting is investigated. The station serves the National Institutes of Health and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

