MILDER BY THE MID-WEEK

Today will be cold, but calmer with high temperatures in the lower and middle 20s. While high pressure is keeping our weather pattern generally quiet, a weak disturbance nearby will lead to a gradual increase of clouds through the rest of the day.

Some lake-effect flakes will develop into this evening. These light snow showers will drift up the lakeshore and into the Northwoods overnight. However, any snow accumulations will be minor, generally less than half an inch. Temperatures tonight won’t be as chilly as the were this morning... lows will be near 20.

Temperatures will get milder for the rest of this week. Highs will be back in the 30s as early as tomorrow. We’ll probably see more clouds than sun, and the clouds will linger into Thursday. Skies may briefly clear out late Thursday night, but the clouds return on Friday ahead of our next weathermaker. It will turn breezy, and by Friday night, light snow or mix will track across the area. Wintry weather could linger into Saturday morning. For now, any accumulation appears minimal... but be sure to check back throughout the week for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: E 2-7 MPH

WEDNESDAY: E 5-10 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Turning cloudy. Cold, but calmer. Late flakes along the lakeshore. HIGH: 25

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Flakes possible, especially lakeside. LOW: 20 (steady)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but seasonable. HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not quite as cold. HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Some early sun, then increasing clouds. Turning breezy. Snow/mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Daybreak flakes or a light mix. Clouds and some afternoon sun. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. A brisk wind late. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Mild for mid-December. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

